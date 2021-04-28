Illinois women’s golf headed to NCAA tournament

WCIA — The Illinois women’s golf team will play in the NCAA tournament. The Illini were picked as an at-large team during Wednesday’s selection show, live on The Golf Channel. Illinois is the No. 11 seed in the Columbus, Ohio Regional and will play at The Ohio State University Golf Club’s Scarlet Course May 10-12.

NCAA Columbus Regional

1. Duke

2. Arizona State

3. Virginia

4. Kent State

5. Georgia

6. Vanderbilt

7. Michigan

8. Clemson

9. Oklahoma

10. Kentucky

11. Illinois

12. New Mexico

13. Nebraska

14. Washington

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Campbell

17. Evansville

18. Youngstown State

Six teams and three individuals not on an advancing team will move on from each regional to the NCAA Championships, held May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Tristyn Nowlin and Crystal Wang were both named to the All-Big Ten second team on Wednesday and will lead the Illini into the postseason. Nowlin leads the team with a 72.83 stroke average, Wang is not far behind at 73.11.