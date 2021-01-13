Illinois women’s basketball game postponed

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois women’s basketball game against Michigan State scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed. COVID-19 concerns within the Spartans program led to the delay. The decision not to play was made by the Michigan State athletic department, according to a release by the school. Both programs are working with the Big Ten Conference to figure out a possible date to play later this season.
This is the third game the Illini (2-6) have had postponed this season. Michigan and Southern Illinois both postponed their trips to State Farm Center in December, giving Illinois a 21-day break between games. No games have been postponed by Illinois, all delays have come as a result of COVID-19 complications from opposing schools.