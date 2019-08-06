Illinois women’s basketball departs for Australia

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois women’s basketball team is down under. The Illini left for Australia on Tuesday, they’ll play three games in 11 days. Urbana native Arieal Scott is not with the team, she did not make the trip for personal reasons, according to a team spokesperson.

The Illini will make three stops, visiting Melbourne, Cairns and Sydney. The first two games are against Dandenong Rangers and the Victoria All-Stars, both in Melbourne, before taking on the Cairns Dolphins on the next leg of the tour.

“I’m super excited, I’ve always wanted to go to Australia,” Illinois senior guard Cierra Rice said. “The fact that I actually get to go and it’s coming soon is like super exciting for me.”

The beginning of an incredible trip. ✈️



Here we come Australia‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/jGmHe6R7R7 — Nancy Fahey (@coachfahey) August 6, 2019

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to see players to do some things that are fun, interesting, new culture, learn things,” Illinois head coach Nancy Fahey said. “Get to know each other better. It’s going to be a fabulous ten days for team bonding.”