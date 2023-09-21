CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball now has their Big Ten schedule. Illinois will have 18 conference games, nine of those will be at home, nine away.

The Illini face five teams twice, those include Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska and Northwestern. An exciting one on schedule, Illinois will play at the NCAA runner up Iowa, facing the Hawkeyes and Caitlin Clark Sunday, February 25th. Weekend conference games inside State Farm Center include Michigan (Sunday, Dec. 10), Wisconsin (Sunday, Jan. 7), Minnesota (Sunday, Jan. 28), Maryland (Sunday, Feb. 11) and Nebraska (Sunday, March 3).

The Big Ten Tournament is scheduled for March 6-10 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.