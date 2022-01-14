Illinois wins “rock fight” against Michigan, 68-53

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Kofi Cockburn scored a game high 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his ninth-straight double-double, as Illinois improved to 6-0 in the Big Ten by winning a “rock fight” over Michigan, 68-53 at State Farm Center Friday night.

Michigan did not have its best player on the court with sophomore center Hunter Dickinson out due to medical reasons, along with Brandon Johns. Even with both players on the bench, the Illini (13-3, 6-0 B1G) got out to a slow start, with the Wolverines (7-7, 1-3 B1G) also playing poorly early. After taking a four-point lead at the break, Illinois outscored Michigan 42-31 in the second half. Trent Frazier scored 18 points and dished out seven assists, to go along with 15 points from Alfonso Plummer. DeVante Jones led the Wolverines with 17 points.

Illinois is back in action Monday hosting No. 7 Purdue at 11 a.m. on FOX.