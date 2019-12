CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Mark Smith, Jeremiah Tilmon and Javon Pickett know all about Illinois. The three Missouri players had planned to play for the Illini, Smith even did for a year. Now they will suit up against Illinois in the Braggin' Rights game Saturday at 12 p.m. in St. Louis.

"Opposing player on an opposing team, and treated no other way," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said when asked about the three former Illini.