Illinois wins at Grand Canyon, LIVE report

PHOENIX, AZ. (WCIA) — In its first road test, Illinois basketball beat Grand Canyon 83-71 Friday night in front of a sold out crowd. WCIA 3’s Craig Choate reports LIVE just moments after the game courtside.

Freshman center Kofi Cockburn scored a game high 23 points to go along with 14 rebounds, becoming the first Illini freshman to record double-doubles in the first two games in 37 years (Efrem Winters vs. Vandy and Texas A&M, 1982). Senior Andres Feliz added 21 points to lead the Illini (2-0) who play at Arizona on Sunday night at 8 p.m.