CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Between Luke Ford and Daniel Barker, the Illini have plenty of personalities in the tight end room, but they have plenty of depth as well. Barker danced in the end zone four times last season with 273 yards, and will look to be another go-to-guy this fall.

With Illinois tight end Luke Ford becoming eligible this season, head coach Lovie Smith says the tight end room is the deepest it's been. Add in USC-transfer Daniel Imatorbhebhe, and they have the potential to be a triple threat on the Illini offense.