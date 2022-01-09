Illinois WBB picks up first B1G win in domination of Wisconsin

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After not playing a game at the State Farm Center for two and a half weeks, Illinois women’s basketball came back in style with a dominating 68-47 win over Wisconsin.

Aaliyah Nye led the Illini in scoring with 21 points, with Jada Peebles coming right behind with 16. The Illini were up by two at half before surrendering just 15 points the rest of the game to the Badgers, outscoring them by 34 after the break.

The Illini will be back on the court Thursday as they host Northwestern. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.