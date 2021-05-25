Illinois vs. Maryland set for a Friday night matchup

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois Football’s week three game against Maryland has been moved to a Friday night. The Illini will now host the Terrapins on Friday, September 17th.

“We are very excited to be in a national prime time spot for our Maryland game,” said head coach Bret Bielema in a statement. “It is another opportunity to showcase our team, university, campus, and the best fans in college football.”

The Big Ten has announced our game against Maryland at Memorial Stadium has been shifted to Friday, Sept. 17.

It will be the first time Maryland will play at Memorial Stadium. No time for the game as been set, and there is nothing official set in regards to COVID-19 restrictions in the stadium.