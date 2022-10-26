CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois volleyball is coming off 3 losses in a row as they host #11 Penn State at home.

Illinois kill leaders are Raina Terry (24), Kayla Burbage (10), and Brooke Mosher (9). They won the first two sets 25-19 and 25-20. Penn State fought back in the third set, winning 25-23. After another close set, Illinois took home the win 25-23.

Jessica Nunge had 2 aces, the most from both teams. Rylee Hinton led the Fighting Illini with 8 blocks and Diana Brown led with 41 assists.

Illinois will travel to New Jersey to face Rutgers on Sunday, October 30.