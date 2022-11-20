CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois volleyball extends their winning streak to 4 wins in a row, sweeping Iowa at home 3-0. Illinois finished the match with 43 kills, compared to Iowa’s 38, and 10 blocks compared to Iowa’s 3.

Senior outside hitter Jessica Nunge and junior outside hitter Raina Terry led the Illini with 11 kills. Red shirt senior setter Diana Brown had double digits with 28 assists and 13 digs.

Illinois will wrap up it’s regular season play with their last two games on the road. They’ll face Indiana Wednesday, November 23 and then head to Northwestern Friday, November 25.