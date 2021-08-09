Illinois volleyball schedule out for 2021

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois volleyball schedule was released on Monday for the 2021 season, with the Illini set to host 12 matches at Huff Hall this fall. The team officially started practice Monday, with the season opener just 18 days away. A weekend tournament in Milwaukee Aug. 27-28 gets the season going with the Illini playing three matches in two days against UC Santa Barbara, Milwaukee and Valparaiso.

The home opener is one of the season’s highlights with the Big Ten/PAC-12 Challenge with Washington and Colorado coming to Champaign. The Huskies made the Final Four last season. In total, Illinois will face 10 teams who qualified for the NCAA tournament last season, including four teams who either won their regular season conference or tournament championship.

After the home opening weekend, the Illini don’t return to Huff Hall again until Sept. 25 when the Big Ten home slate starts with Northwestern. Illinois is once again playing a 20-match conference schedule with seven teams both home and away, and six teams once (three home and three away).

Date Time At Opponent Location Tournament Result Aug 27 (Fri) 12 p.m. CT Neutral UC Santa Barbara Milwaukee, WI Aug 27 (Fri) 7 p.m. CT Away Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI Aug 28 (Sat) 5 p.m. CT Neutral Valparaiso Milwaukee, WI Sep 3 (Fri) 8 p.m. CT Home Washington Champaign, IL (Huff Hall) Sep 4 (Sat) 2 p.m. CT Home Colorado Champaign, IL (Huff Hall) Sep 10 (Fri) 10:30 a.m. CT Neutral Omaha Omaha, NE Sep 10 (Fri) 7 p.m. CT Neutral SMU Omaha, NE Sep 11 (Sat) 10:30 a.m. CT Away Creighton Omaha, NE Sep 17 (Fri) 12 p.m. CT Neutral Missouri Normal, IL Sep 17 (Fri) 7 p.m. CT Away Illinois State Normal, IL Sep 18 (Sat) 11 a.m. CT Neutral North Texas Normal, IL Sep 22 (Wed) TBD Away Iowa Iowa City, IA Sep 25 (Sat) TBD Home Northwestern Champaign, IL (Huff Hall) Oct 1 (Fri) TBD Away Purdue West Lafayette, IN Oct 3 (Sun) TBD Home Wisconsin Champaign, IL (Huff Hall) Oct 6 (Wed) TBD Home Purdue Champaign, IL (Huff Hall) Oct 9 (Sat) TBD Away Wisconsin Madison, WI Oct 13 (Wed) TBD Home Iowa Champaign, IL (Huff Hall) Oct 16 (Sat) TBD Away Nebraska Lincoln, NE Oct 20 (Wed) TBD Away Northwestern Evanston, IL Oct 23 (Sat) TBD Home Michigan Champaign, IL (Huff Hall) Oct 29 (Fri) TBD Away Rutgers Piscataway, NJ Oct 30 (Sat) TBD Away Penn State University Park, PA Nov 4 (Thu) TBD Home Nebraska Champaign, IL (Huff Hall) Nov 6 (Sat) TBD Home Minnesota Champaign, IL (Huff Hall) Nov 12 (Fri) TBD Home Indiana Champaign, IL (Huff Hall) Nov 14 (Sun) TBD Home Ohio State Champaign, IL (Huff Hall) Nov 19 (Fri) TBD Away Indiana Bloomington, IN Nov 21 (Sun) TBD Home Maryland Champaign, IL (Huff Hall) Nov 24 (Wed) TBD Away Michigan Ann Arbor, MI Nov 26 (Fri) TBD Away Michigan State East Lansing, MI