Illinois volleyball schedule out for 2021

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois volleyball schedule was released on Monday for the 2021 season, with the Illini set to host 12 matches at Huff Hall this fall. The team officially started practice Monday, with the season opener just 18 days away. A weekend tournament in Milwaukee Aug. 27-28 gets the season going with the Illini playing three matches in two days against UC Santa Barbara, Milwaukee and Valparaiso.

The home opener is one of the season’s highlights with the Big Ten/PAC-12 Challenge with Washington and Colorado coming to Champaign. The Huskies made the Final Four last season. In total, Illinois will face 10 teams who qualified for the NCAA tournament last season, including four teams who either won their regular season conference or tournament championship.

After the home opening weekend, the Illini don’t return to Huff Hall again until Sept. 25 when the Big Ten home slate starts with Northwestern. Illinois is once again playing a 20-match conference schedule with seven teams both home and away, and six teams once (three home and three away).

Date           Time            At        Opponent           Location                    Tournament   Result

Aug 27 (Fri)   12 p.m. CT      Neutral   UC Santa Barbara   Milwaukee, WI                                  

Aug 27 (Fri)   7 p.m. CT       Away      Milwaukee          Milwaukee, WI                                  

Aug 28 (Sat)   5 p.m. CT       Neutral   Valparaiso         Milwaukee, WI                                  

Sep 3 (Fri)    8 p.m. CT       Home      Washington         Champaign, IL (Huff Hall)                      

Sep 4 (Sat)    2 p.m. CT       Home      Colorado           Champaign, IL (Huff Hall)                      

Sep 10 (Fri)   10:30 a.m. CT   Neutral   Omaha              Omaha, NE                                      

Sep 10 (Fri)   7 p.m. CT       Neutral   SMU                Omaha, NE                                      

Sep 11 (Sat)   10:30 a.m. CT   Away      Creighton          Omaha, NE                                      

Sep 17 (Fri)   12 p.m. CT      Neutral   Missouri           Normal, IL                                     

Sep 17 (Fri)   7 p.m. CT       Away      Illinois State     Normal, IL                                     

Sep 18 (Sat)   11 a.m. CT      Neutral   North Texas        Normal, IL                                     

Sep 22 (Wed)   TBD             Away      Iowa               Iowa City, IA                                  

Sep 25 (Sat)   TBD             Home      Northwestern       Champaign, IL (Huff Hall)                      

Oct 1 (Fri)    TBD             Away      Purdue             West Lafayette, IN                             

Oct 3 (Sun)    TBD             Home      Wisconsin          Champaign, IL (Huff Hall)                      

Oct 6 (Wed)    TBD             Home      Purdue             Champaign, IL (Huff Hall)                      

Oct 9 (Sat)    TBD             Away      Wisconsin          Madison, WI                                    

Oct 13 (Wed)   TBD             Home      Iowa               Champaign, IL (Huff Hall)                      

Oct 16 (Sat)   TBD             Away      Nebraska           Lincoln, NE                                    

Oct 20 (Wed)   TBD             Away      Northwestern       Evanston, IL                                   

Oct 23 (Sat)   TBD             Home      Michigan           Champaign, IL (Huff Hall)                      

Oct 29 (Fri)   TBD             Away      Rutgers            Piscataway, NJ                                 

Oct 30 (Sat)   TBD             Away      Penn State         University Park, PA                            

Nov 4 (Thu)    TBD             Home      Nebraska           Champaign, IL (Huff Hall)                      

Nov 6 (Sat)    TBD             Home      Minnesota          Champaign, IL (Huff Hall)                      

Nov 12 (Fri)   TBD             Home      Indiana            Champaign, IL (Huff Hall)                      

Nov 14 (Sun)   TBD             Home      Ohio State         Champaign, IL (Huff Hall)                      

Nov 19 (Fri)   TBD             Away      Indiana            Bloomington, IN                                

Nov 21 (Sun)   TBD             Home      Maryland           Champaign, IL (Huff Hall)                      

Nov 24 (Wed)   TBD             Away      Michigan           Ann Arbor, MI                                  

Nov 26 (Fri)   TBD             Away      Michigan State     East Lansing, MI

