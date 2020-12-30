Illinois volleyball releases schedule

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois volleyball finally knows its schedule for the spring. The Big Ten Conference unveiled its 11-week, 22-match league only slate on Tuesday night. The Illini will play two matches per week against the same opponent, starting Jan. 22 with a trip to Iowa.

“We are just excited to compete, period,” Illinois head coach Chris Tamas said in a statement. “In 2020, we have come together and grown stronger through everything the year has thrown at us. We are very thankful for the leaders at the NCAA, Big Ten Conference, and the University of Illinois for going above and beyond to give us the opportunity to step on the court and to do what we love to do.”

All Big Ten teams will have five home series, with all Illini matches at Huff Hall. No fans will be allowed, due to COVID-19 restrictions until further notice. Regular-season competition runs January 22 through April 3. The first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament will begin April 8-10. NCAA Regionals will be April 15-17 with the NCAA Semifinals on April 22 and the NCAA Final on April 24.

The Illini are coming off a 16-14 season in 2019, making the NCAA tournament for the third straight year under head coach Chris Tamas.