Illinois volleyball ranked No. 25 in AVCA poll

(WCIA) — Illinois Volleyball is back in the national rankings, coming in at No. 25 in the most recent AVCA poll. This is Illinois’ first time back in the rankings since November 2019.

The Illini are coming off a successful road trip, after knocking off Rutgers and beating No. 13 Penn State in four sets. With the Illini 16-7 heading into the final stretch of the season, head coach Chris Tamas says they’re ready to finish out the season strong with just eight games left on the schedule.

“I think we’ve done a great job of and they’ve done a great job of handling what the schedules been,” says Tamas. “I think they’ve made a lot of improvements during that time, and they’ve done a really nice job of making those small adjustments, and in some cases some bigger adjustments. Really proud of them for that, and we’re playing against stiff competition, so doing it within all that competition is really good to see as well.”

The Illini are back at home this week, starting with a match against No. 9 Nebraska at Huff Hall on Thursday.