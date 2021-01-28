Illinois volleyball opens home schedule with No. 1 ranked Wisconsin with no fans at Huff

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois volleyball team opens its home schedule with a bang this weekend, hosting No. 1 ranked Wisconsin for two matches. It will be a one of a kind season at Huff Hall, with no fans permitted due to COVID-19. Normally drawing the top ranked team in the country would draw thousands to the historic venue, but this season the Illini (2-0) will look to bring their own energy, competing in a unique Big Ten only season.

“This is really cheesy but we say, ‘If you want the vibe be the vibe,'” Illinois junior defensive specialist Taylor Kuper said. “So if we want to have the energetic vibe then we have to be energetic, so whatever we want to create in the gym, we have to make it ourselves.”





“We’re really going to have to rely on our bench and the court to bring the energy, we won’t have fans cheering us on, so we’ll really have to work hard to cheer each other on,” Illinois redshirt freshman outside hitter Ellie Holzman said. “It’ll be different, but I’m just happy that we get to play this year.”

Illinois won its first two matches of this unprecedented season last weekend, beating Iowa 7-2 in the two matches on consecutive days. The Big Ten made the move to play the same team twice in one week this year, to help reduce travel and ease COVID-19 concerns. The Badgers also won their first two matches of the season, sweeping No. 13 Purdue both times. The Illini know they’re in for a tough few days matching up against 6-foot-8 middle blocker Dana Rettke, the three-time First Team All-American.

“They’re going to score their points,” Kuper said. “That’s the game of volleyball, so if we can not get down on ourselves when they go get those points and just keep battling back, I think that’s key.”

First serve between Illinois and Wisconsin is Friday at 3 p.m. but will only be broadcast on BTN+, a paid subscription service. Saturday morning’s match will air live on Big Ten Network at 11 a.m.