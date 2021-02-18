Illinois volleyball back on the court after nearly two-week break

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois volleyball team is finally ready to return to the court after nearly two weeks off. The Illini (2-4) last played on Feb. 6, losing to No. 9 Penn State in five sets. It was the fourth-straight loss for the program, after starting with back-to-back wins. Northwestern was forced to postpone its two matches against Illinois last week due to COVID-19 protocols within their program, leaving the Orange and Blue plenty of time to practice.

“We were able to point out a lot of issues that we could have cleaned up with communication, or just worrying about making the good play and not working about making the perfect play every time,” Illinois head coach Chris Tamas said. “Because our good is good enough and we have to do our best to stay relaxed and get in the zone.”

Illinois hosts Ohio State for two matches this weekend, starting Friday night at 5 p.m. No fans are allowed at Huff Hall at this time. Saturday’s match tips off at 3 p.m.