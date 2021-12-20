Illinois volleyball assistant Rashinda Reed named new Alabama head coach

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Rashinda Reed is the new head coach for Alabama volleyball. After five seasons at Illinois under Chris Tamas, Reed makes the move to Tuscaloosa to take over a team that went 10-20 this season, finishing just 2-16 in SEC play.

“I am extremely excited for this opportunity for Rashinda,” Tamas said in a statement. “She is a great coach and even a better person. Our bond goes well beyond us coaching together. She is my best friend and sister. She is creative, innovative and has always pushed this program to be better each and every day. I am forever thankful and grateful for her being with us for the last five seasons and wish her the best as she builds her own program.”

Before coming to Illinois to joins Tamas’ staff when he took over the program in 2017, Reed was the head coach at Northern Michigan University. She has also been an assistant coach at the University of Southern Indiana, Binghamton, Northeastern and UAB.