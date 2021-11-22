Illinois upset by Cincinnati in Hall of Fame Classic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WCIA) — After pulling out to a 23-8 lead to begin the game, No. 14 Illinois (2-2) faltered to Cincinnati (5-0) en route to a 71-51 loss.

Junior Kofi Cockburn had 14 points in the first half before an early timeout by the Bearcats changed the course of the game. The Illini were outscored by 35 the rest of the way, limiting Cockburn to just 18 points total. Senior Trent Frazier had an off night, scoring no points and going 0-for-9 from the field.

The Illini will now take on either Arkansas or Kansas State Tuesday in the early game of the Hall of Fame Classic.