Illinois to host Notre Dame in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

WCIA — Illinois basketball will host Notre Dame in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Nov. 29th. The pairings were released on Monday, with the Illini drawing the Irish for the third time since 2015. The most recent meeting was in Illinois head coach Brad Underwood’s first season, a 76-74 Notre Dame win in South Bend. Prior to that, the two teams also met in the 2015 Big Ten/ACC Challenge, an 84-79 Irish win in Champaign on the night of the Lou Henson court dedication.

Illinois is 9-13 all time in the challenge, winning its most recent game in the annual series with a 15-point win at No. 10 Duke last season.

2021 B1G/ACC Challenge Schedule

Monday, Nov. 29

Notre Dame at Illinois

Iowa at Virginia

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Indiana at Syracuse

Minnesota at Pittsburgh

Northwestern at Wake Forest

Duke at Ohio State

Florida State at Purdue

Clemson at Rutgers

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Virginia Tech at Maryland

Michigan at North Carolina

Louisville at Michigan State

Nebraska at N.C. State

Miami at Penn State

Wisconsin at Georgia Tech

Illinois B1G/ACC Challenge History (9-13)

Dec. 8, 2020 – #6 Illinois 83, #10 Duke 68 (Durham, N.C.)

Dec. 2, 2019 – Miami 81, Illinois 79 (Champaign, Ill.)

Nov. 27, 2018 – Notre Dame 76, Illinois 74 (South Bend, Ind.)

Nov, 28, 2017 – Wake Forest 80, Illinois 73 (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Nov. 29, 2016 – Illinois 88, North Carolina State 74 (Champaign, Ill.)

Dec. 2, 2015 – Notre Dame 84, Illinois 79 (Champaign, Ill.)

Dec. 2, 2014 – #15 Miami 70, #24 Illinois 61 (Miami, Fla.)

Dec. 3, 2013 – Georgia Tech 67, Illinois 64 (Atlanta, Ga.)

Nov. 28, 2012 – #22 Illinois 75, Georgia Tech 62 (Champaign, Ill.)

Nov. 29, 2011 – Illinois 71, Maryland 62 (College Park, Md.)

Nov. 30, 2010 – #20 Illinois 79, North Carolina 67 (Champaign, Ill.)

Dec. 2, 2009 – Illinois 76, #18 Clemson 74 (Clemson, S.C.)

Dec. 2, 2008 – Clemson 76, Illinois 74 (Champaign, Ill.)

Nov. 28, 2007 – Maryland 69, Illinois 61 (College Park, Md.)

Nov. 28, 2006 – #23 Maryland 72, Illinois 66 (Champaign, Ill.)

Nov. 29, 2005 – #12 Illinois 68, North Carolina 64 (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

Dec. 1, 2004 – #5 Illinois 91, #1 Wake Forest 73 (Champaign, Ill.)

Dec. 2, 2003 – #10 North Carolina 88, #11 Illinois 81 (Greensboro, N.C.)

Dec. 3, 2002 – #25 Illinois 92, #12 North Carolina 65 (Champaign, Ill.)

Nov. 27, 2001 – #5 Maryland 76, #2 Illinois 63 (College Park, Md.)

Nov. 28, 2000 – #1 Duke 78, #9 Illinois 77 (Greensboro, N.C.)

Nov. 30, 1999 – #17 Duke 72, #16 Illinois 69 (Chicago)

Illinois Series History vs. Notre Dame (27-15)

Jan. 2, 1922 – Illinois 49, Notre Dame 38 (Champaign)

Jan. 3, 1922 – Illinois 40, Notre Dame 27 (Champaign)

Dec. 21, 1922 – Illinois 41, Notre Dame 38 (Champaign)

Jan. 2, 1924 – Illinois 29, Notre Dame 21 (Champaign)

Feb. 7, 1925 – Notre Dame 29, Illinois 18 (South Bend)

Feb. 6, 1926 – Notre Dame 26, Illinois 14 (Champaign)

Feb. 5, 1935 – Illinois 27, Notre Dame 26 (Champaign)

Feb. 5, 1936 – Notre Dame 33, Illinois 23 (South Bend)

Dec. 19, 1936 – Illinois 44, Notre Dame 29 (Champaign)

Feb. 6, 1937 – Notre Dame 41, Illinois 33 (South Bend)

Dec. 28, 1937 – Illinois 33, Notre Dame 32 (Champaign)

Feb. 3, 1939 – Notre Dame 38, Illinois 24 (South Bend)

Dec. 27, 1939 – Illinois 42, Notre Dame 29 (Champaign)

Feb. 3, 1940 – Notre Dame 58, Illinois 40 (South Bend)

Dec. 23, 1940 – Illinois 41, Notre Dame 39 (South Bend)

Dec. 23, 1941 – Illinois 48, Notre Dame 29 (Champaign)

Dec. 8, 1947 – Illinois 40, Notre Dame 38 (Champaign)

Dec. 8, 1948 – Illinois 59, Notre Dame 58, OT (South Bend)

Dec. 18, 1954 – #3 Illinois 66, #20 Notre Dame 57 (Champaign)

Dec, 13, 1955 – Illinois 103, Notre Dame 93 (South Bend)

Jan. 26, 1957 – #9 Illinois 99, Notre Dame 81 (Chicago Stadium)

Jan. 25, 1958 – Notre Dame 81, Illinois 67 (Chicago Stadium)

Jan. 24, 1959 – Notre Dame 85, Illinois 75 (Chicago Stadium)

Jan. 30, 1960 – Illinois 71, Notre Dame 67 (Chicago Stadium)

Dec. 28, 1960 – Notre Dame 69, Illinois 66 (Indianapolis)

Jan. 28, 1961 – Illinois 77, Notre Dame 62 (Chicago Stadium)

Jan. 28, 1962 – Illinois 85, Notre Dame 77 (Chicago Stadium)

Dec. 31, 1962 – Notre Dame 90, #4 Illinois 88 (Chicago Stadium)

Dec. 14, 1963 – Illinois 79, Notre Dame 68 (Champaign)

Dec. 31, 1963 – Illinois 87, Notre Dame (Chicago Stadium)

Jan. 30, 1965 – Illinois 101, Notre Dame 87 (Chicago Stadium)

Jan. 28, 1966 – Illinois 120, Notre Dame 92 (Chicago Stadium)

Jan. 28, 1967 – Notre Dame 90, Illinois 75 (Chicago Stadium)

Jan. 27, 1968 – Illinois 68, Notre Dame 67 (Chicago Stadium)

Jan. 25, 1969 – #8 Illinois 91, #15 Notre Dame 57 (Chicago Stadium)

Jan. 31, 1970 – Notre Dame 86, #10 Illinois 83 (Chicago Stadium)

Jan. 30, 1971 – #18 Illinois 69, #7 Notre Dame 66, OT (Chicago Stadium)

Jan. 28, 1972 – Illinois 81, Notre Dame 59 (Chicago Stadium)

Jan. 25, 1973 – Illinois 87, Notre Dame 84 (Chicago Stadium)

March 22, 2003 – #22 Notre Dame 68, #11 Illinois 60 (NCAA Tournament, Indianapolis)

Dec. 2, 2015 – Notre Dame 84, Illinois 79 (Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Champaign)

Nov. 27, 2018 – Notre Dame 76, Illinois 74 (Big Ten/ACC Challenge, South Bend)