Illinois to host next B1G softball tournament

URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois softball will host the Big Ten tournament for the first time in program history next year, the league announced on Tuesday. The three-day tournament will run May 7-9 at Eichelberger Field.

“We are excited to have the honor of hosting the Big Ten Tournament this year,” Illinois head coach Tyra Perry said. “Our event staff has been working very hard to provide a top-notch championship environment for our student-athletes and fans. The Big Ten Tournament has always proven to be a spectacular event where our student-athletes can showcase their talent and represent their university with pride.”

The annual tournament features the top-12 teams in the conference in a single-elimination competition. Play begins on Thursday with four first round games, with four quarterfinals contests following on Friday. Competition will then conclude on Saturday with two semifinal games followed by the championship game.