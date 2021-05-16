Illinois takes five Big Ten Championships

WCIA — Sunday was the final day of the Big Ten Track and Field Championships at Demirjian Park and Illinois had a few Big Ten titles on the line.

The Illini swept both the Men’s and Women’s 1500 Meter with Jonathan Davis and Olivia Howell getting the wins. Later in the day, the Men’s 4×400 team just squeezed out a win at the line to give Illinois its fifth Big Ten Championship on the weekend, adding on to Jonathan Wells High Jump and Long Jump titles.

All in all, Illinois finished 8th on the Men’s side and 11th on the Women’s side.