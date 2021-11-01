Illinois still searching for a first-quarter touchdown

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois Football has only scored five first-quarter points this season. Two of those came off a safety in the season-opener against Nebraska, the other was a field goal against Charlotte. With the Illini now nine games through the season, they still don’t have a first quarter touchdown under their belt.

Head coach Bret Bielema says they’re trying to work through their slow starts, putting an emphasis on scoring early.

“Our offense has three [points] in the first quarter, which is absolutely as bad as it gets,” says Bielema. “But offensively, I did think a positive out of Saturday’s game was just the play of [Brandon Peters] was by far the best productive game that I’ve been with him. Definitely a step in the right direction, but our first quarter offensive woes in general have been a major hurdle for us all year.”

Bielema says Brandon Peters will be the starter heading into this week. He was 14 for 19 against Rutgers with two touchdowns, making it his most effective game of the season.

Peters will have a chance to win his first game as QB1 or the Illini this season, when The Orange and Blue kick-off in Minneapolis at 11 a.m. CT.