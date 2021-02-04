Illinois still prevails despite slow night from Dosunmu

(WCIA) — Illinois is finding ways to win without their preseason All-American on the court. Against Indiana this week, Ayo Dosunmu scored just 10 points to match his season-low.

Dosunmu also played just 28 minutes on Tuesday, after fouling out for the first time in his career. Kofi Cockburn and Trent Frazier were able to pick up the slack with 35 points combined. Andre Curbelo also took control in the second half, the freshman adding in a double-digit performance as well along with 4 assists.

“At the end of the day, this game could resonate a lot because we didn’t have him and we played a good portion of the second half without him,” says Underwood. “Ayo had a tough night and Indiana deserves a lot of that credit but again, Curbelo controlled a lot of the second half.”

"For us to get where we need to go, we have to be like where we were in the second half."#Illini head coach Brad Underwood breaks down the second half/OT defense, holding the Hoosiers to just 32% from the field after they shot 48% in the first half pic.twitter.com/hmJKrRtIt1 — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) February 3, 2021

Dosunmu is averaging still averaging 21.2 per game to lead the team. After Tuesday’s win against the Hoosiers, the Illini move to second place in the Big Ten behind Michigan.

The Illini are set to face the Wolverines next week, but a report from CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander indicates that Michigan will extend their two-week pause after the B117 variant was found within in the Michigan Athletic Department. According to the report, Illinois’ game on February 11th against Michigan will be postponed, but WCIA is still waiting on an official word from the Illinois program.

Spoke with Michigan assistant Phil Martelli, he confirmed that Michigan’s scheduled game on Feb. 11 vs. Illinois will not be played as scheduled. U-M’s Feb. 14 game at Wisconsin is TBD, in part because U-M and UW are determining next steps with testing and protocols. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) February 4, 2021

The Illini will still face No. 19 Wisconsin on Saturday for a 1:30 p.m. tip-off at the State Farm Center.