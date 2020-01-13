Illinois stays the course, pays off with win over Minnesota

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illini lost their first four Big Ten games by an average of 32 points. Sunday was different, with the Illini picking up their first conference win of the season.

It didn’t come without adversity though. Illinois was up nine with less than three minutes left in the game. Minnesota cut that down to one with 1:11 left. The Gophers had a chance to win it, but Brandi Beasley stole the inbounds, was fouled, and hit both free throws. Minnesota missed their final three-point attempt, and Illinois sealed the win.

The win means a lot for the team, but they say they didn’t do anything different than Sunday than they did in their previous four games.

“I honestly don’t think anything was different. We’ve been fighting and preparing just the same for every other game,” Beasley said. “Just being locked in mentally, just being on the same page, bouncing back from mistakes, every team is going to make mistakes, just being able to keep fighting and stick with it.”

“You’ll come in to our practices and a lot of people will assume that it’s quiet, it’s down, mad, ‘What are we gonna do?’. It’s not,” head coach Nancy Fahey said. “That’s all you can do, is go back to work. No one cares, except us, in the sense of this is what we do.”

Illinois travels to Purdue on Thursday night.