URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois State hit three home runs off Illinois starter Sydney Sickels on its way to a 3-2 win at Eichelberger Field Tuesday afternoon. Emme Olson, Brandi LaFountaine and Mattoon native Delainey Bryant paved the way for the Redbirds offense with long balls in the win for ISU. Sickels took the loss throwing 4.1 innings, allowing all three earned runs, while striking out three and walking one.