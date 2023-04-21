URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois softball take down Michigan State at home Friday 4-3. Kelly Ryono had a hot bat going 3-for-3, with a double and a homerun. Kailee Powell also with an important role at the bat, going 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI’s. Lastly, Delaney Rummell had herself a game going 2-for-3 at the plate.

Lauren Wiles started in the circle for Illinois, pitching 6.1 innings, giving up three runs and eight hits. Sydney Sickels got the save for Illinois, coming in with .2 innings.

Illinois plays Saturday at home for game two at 5:00 p.m.