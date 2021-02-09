Illinois Softball releases 2021 schedule

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois Softball will begin their season in less than a month, with the season-opener set for February 26th against Rutgers.
The Illini will play a 44-game conference-only schedule, with the first six weeks being played in Leesburg, Florida. Illinois will hold its home opener on March 26th with a 4-game series against Minnesota. The Illini will host four opponents at Eichelberger Field this year, although no fans will be allowed per State of Illinois policies.
“This season is unique in so many ways,” said Illini head coach Tyra Perry in the team’s official release. “Playing an all Big Ten schedule will be challenging, but we are ready to compete. We are counting down the days until our first pitch in Florida.”
Below is a look at the full 2020-21 schedule:
- Feb 26 (Fri) : Rutgers University (Leesburg, Fla.)
- Feb 27 (Sat): University of Maryland (Leesburg, Fla.)
- Feb 28 (Sun): University of Michigan (Leesburg, Fla.)
- Mar 11 (Thu): Michigan State University (Leesburg, Fla.)
- Mar 12 (Fri): Michigan State University (Leesburg, Fla.)
- Mar 13 (Sat): Penn State University (Leesburg, Fla.)
- Mar 14 (Sun): Penn State University (Leesburg, Fla.)
- Mar 26 (Fri): University of Minnesota (Eichelberger Field)
- Apr 2 (Fri): University of Wisconsin (Madison, WIS.)
- Apr 9 (Fri):University of Nebraska (Lincoln, NEB.)
- Apr 16 (Fri): Purdue University (Eichelberger Field)
- Apr 23 (Fri): Indiana University (Eichelberger Field)
- Apr 30 (Fri): Northwestern University (Evanston, ILL.)
- May 7 (Fri) : Ohio State University (Eichelberger Field)
- May 14 (Fri): University of Iowa (Iowa City, IOWA)