Illinois Softball releases 2021 schedule

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois Softball will begin their season in less than a month, with the season-opener set for February 26th against Rutgers.

The Illini will play a 44-game conference-only schedule, with the first six weeks being played in Leesburg, Florida. Illinois will hold its home opener on March 26th with a 4-game series against Minnesota. The Illini will host four opponents at Eichelberger Field this year, although no fans will be allowed per State of Illinois policies.

“This season is unique in so many ways,” said Illini head coach Tyra Perry in the team’s official release. “Playing an all Big Ten schedule will be challenging, but we are ready to compete. We are counting down the days until our first pitch in Florida.”

The wait is over. The 2021 schedule is HERE!!! 🔶🔷



17 days until the #Illini are back in action. pic.twitter.com/6MsRTmgrxF — Illinois Softball (@IlliniSB) February 9, 2021

Below is a look at the full 2020-21 schedule: