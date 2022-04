URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois softball plated three runs in the bottom of the fifth to break open a 1-1 game on its way to a 4-2 win over Iowa to open a weekend series Friday night at Eichelberger Field. With the win, the Illini improve to 28-15 on the season and will return to action Saturday against the Hawkeyes with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.