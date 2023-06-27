(WCIA) –Illinois softball adds two new transfers to the program. Mississippi state transfer Bri Bower appeared in 10 games for the Bulldogs with a 6.83 career ERA in 13 innings of work. Prior to MSU, Extra Inning Softball ranked the the Lake in the Hills native the No. 33 prospect in the nation and No.18th pitcher in her class.

The Illini also picked up Princeton transfer Serena Starks. The outfielder was the 2023 Ivy League Player of the Year and led the Ivy League with a 3.97 batting average and 69 hits, the most for a Princeton player since 1996.

Bower joins the program as a junior while Starks comes to Illinois as a fifth year.

The duo marks the first additions to the program this offseason for Perry. Additionally, the Illini will welcome five incoming freshmen for the upcoming season.