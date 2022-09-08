CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Missouri crossing the Mississippi River to face iIllinois soccer tonight.

In the first half, Illinois has a free kick, it’s headed towards Mizzou’s goal. Tiger’s defender Bella Carrillo has a miss-kick and Illini redshirt senior Kendra Pasquale capitalizes on it with the poke past the keeper for an Illini goal.

In the second half, Mizzou with a throw in to Kylee Simmons’ feet. Illinois defender Ashley Cathro battles with her to get it away from the Illinois box, but Simmons gets the shot off. Illini keeper Julia Cili dives to save the shot. Mizzou had 5 shots on goal, but Illinois wins this one 1-0.