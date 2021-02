CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois soccer scored two first half goals, added another in the second, and cruised to a 3-0 win over Iowa Thursday afternoon in their first match at Demirjian Park this season.

The Illini (2-0) got on the board first off a goal from Summer Garrison, then got two scores from Kendra Pasquale. Illinois returns to the pitch Sunday morning at 11 a.m. hosting Penn State.