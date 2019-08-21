Illinois soccer opens season, 2019-2020 Illini athletic calendar

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The 2019-2020 Illinois athletic calendar officially starts on Thursday with the soccer team hosting Loyola. It’s the first game of the new school year for the Illini athletic department. Coming off an 11-win bounce back season for soccer, the most victories since 2013, the team is looking to take another step forward this year.

“I would say competitive is a word that describes them and driven,” Illinois head coach Janet Rayfield said about her team. “They want to accomplish something this season, they want to take this program back to the NCAA tournament and I think they’re driven really to do that.”



“We’ve definitely been working extremely hard this preseason,” Illinois senior midfielder Arianna Veland said. “Last season we didn’t get the results we wanted to, so this season we’re coming out fired up and ready to go.”