URBANA (WCIA) -- Tony Adams has suffered just about every injury on the list. A torn ACL in high school, problems with his shoulder, hamstring and a broken arm are the major injuries that have sidelined the Illinois safety. Now a junior, Adams is finally healthy and looking to stay that way as he heads into the season looking to prove himself as the team's anchor in the defensive backfield.

"You get more opportunities to be a playmaker," Adams said about playing safety, a position he switched to last season. "The ball in the air, you just gotta go get it and that's what I'm trying to do this season. I've gotten a lot better, and the process has made me mature a lot more, I gained a lot more knowledge for the game."