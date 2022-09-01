CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois soccer looking to extend their 3-1 record at home vs Texas A&M.

Aggies Laney Carroll with the nice cut past Illini Eileen Murphy she goes far post with it and Makhiya McDonald with the slide to put the ball in the back of the net. 1-0 Aggies.

Illinois was not giving up. They came out hot in the second half with a free kick from Ella Karolak, Aggies almost headed out of the area, but Julia Eichenbaum with the volley shot, but it’s right to keeper Kenna Caldwell.

Texas A&M wins 1-0.