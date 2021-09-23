Illinois soccer falls to Purdue

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — They weren’t battling for the Purdue Cannon, but Purdue came out on top over Illinois on the soccer pitch Thursday 2-1.

The game went into halftime scoreless before Purdue just ten minutes after coming back from the locker room and added on another not long after. The Illini were able to get on the board thanks to a Hope Breslin penalty. She was able to put away the rebound after having her shot saved.

84' | THE #ILLINI GET ONE BACK VIA A @HopeBreslin REBOUND ON HER OWN PENALTY!



Illinois falls to 0-2 in conference with the loss. They are back on the road Sunday as they head to Bloomington to play Indiana.