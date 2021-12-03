Illinois routs Rutgers in Big Ten opener

Illinois’ Trent Frazier (1) dribbles as Rutgers’ Paul Mulcahy defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Alfonso Plummer is on a career high heater. The Illinois senior scored 20 or more points in his fourth straight game against Rutgers Friday night, netting 24, in an 86-51 win over the Scarlet Knights.

The Illini (6-2, 1-0) were up 8-7 four and a half minutes in when they opened up a lead they never gave back, scoring 15 out of the next 17 points. Jacob Grandison added 16 points in the win, with Kofi Cockburn scoring 13 to go along with 15 rebounds for his 31st career double-double.

Illinois shot 48 percent from the field in the win, holding Rutgers to just 30 percent. The Scarlet Knights (4-4, 0-1) got outrebounded 47-33 and only shot four free throws in the game.