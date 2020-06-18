Illinois returning to on-campus learning a big step for sports coming back

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — One of the biggest hurdles for sports returning this fall has been cleared. The University of Illinois announced its plan on Thursday to bring students back to campus this fall for a mixture of on-site learning and online classes, pending the state moving to Phase 4 of Gov. Pritzker’s plan to reopen the state. That’s expected to happen next Friday, June 26.

Illinois athletic director has been saying for months, no classes or students on campus would mean no sports this fall. On Wednesday, during his first in-person interview session with media since March, I asked Whitman about his confidence we’ll see sports in August and beyond. He once again reiterated the need for university action on bringing students back, making Thursday’s announcement so important.

“We’re increasingly confident that we’ll see sports and the lights come back on in the fall,” Whitman said. “We’re still a ways from those decisions. We’re certainly making plans across the Big Ten and around the country to have sports be part of that experience for our students when they come back.”

In a release sent out to faculty, staff and students, university leadership laid out several guidelines for the safe return to campus:

Instruction

Classes will be a mixture of in-person and remote instruction to provide the physical distancing that inhibits spread of the virus.

In-person courses and classroom schedules will be adjusted appropriately to ensure physical distancing and safer traffic flow.

Accommodations will be made where possible for students and faculty in vulnerable and at-risk groups, and for students who cannot come to campus due to travel restrictions or other considerations.

Classrooms will be cleaned and disinfected daily.

Reusable, washable masks will be provided to all students and required in all classrooms, and hand sanitizer will be widely available in all buildings.

Training for faculty and instructors is being provided over the summer to sustain high-quality online and distance instruction with state-of-the-art technologies and virtual modalities.

University housing/dining

Residence hall occupancy will be limited to two students per room.

Outside visitors will not be allowed in residence halls.

Quarantine areas will be created to accommodate students who test positive for COVID-19 or display symptoms.

Dining halls will largely provide packaged meals for carryout, and in-person dining will be limited.

Common areas will be cleaned and disinfected regularly, and hand sanitizer will be available.

Use of these common areas will be limited, and physical distancing will be observed.

Campus life

The size of gatherings will be based on standards under the state reopening guidelines in force this fall and beyond.

Use of auxiliary facilities such as recreational centers will be limited to preserve safety.

Outside visitors to campus will be asked to follow physical distancing and wear masks in public places.

Research

Research activities will continue a ramp-up that began over the summer.

As in classrooms, masks will be required and other safety measures will be followed.

Research will continue to support treatments, vaccines and other measures related to COVID-19.

Employees

Most faculty and staff will continue a phased-in return to work that began in June and will be completed by the start of the fall semester, though some will continue to work from home to reduce campus density.

Flexible work-from-home guidelines will be developed for the benefit of vulnerable employees and those with family-related considerations.

Work areas will be cleaned regularly, and hand sanitizer will be provided.

Masks will be required in publicly shared spaces and reusable masks will be provided to all employees.

We will continue engagement with our labor unions to discuss the impact of these plans.

Testing and notification

Our scientists are piloting cutting-edge testing procedures for the COVID-19 virus that are accurate, cost-effective and scalable to the whole university community and provide same-day results.

We are partnering closely with local public health authorities to notify individuals at risk for infection and mitigate spread, through a combination of manual and rapid app-based approaches.

All app-based software will protect individual privacy so that positive test results are shared only with the user, and no location data will be required, collected or shared with third parties. Local public health departments will be provided test results based on required local, state and federal regulations.

General safety