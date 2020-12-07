Illinois reaches bottom of the depth chart in loss against Iowa

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illini were down several players heading into the game against the Hawkeyes. but the lack of depth was evident as injuries started to plague the team. Three defensive starters left the game including Jamal Woods, Khalan Tolson, and Nate Hobbs.

Status changes between the Nebraska and Iowa games



𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗱/𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 → 𝗼𝘂𝘁

LB Barnes

WR Cumby

RB Epstein

RB Fedanzo

QB Taylor (DNP)

LB Ware



𝗼𝘂𝘁 → 𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲

LB Eifler

TE D. Imatorbhebhe

RB Norwood

DL Randolph

QB Robinson — Illini Stats & Notes (@IlliniStats) December 5, 2020

The team was already down two linebackers after Tarique Barnes suffered a season ending injury at Nebraska, and Delano Ware was ruled inactive against the Hawkeyes.

“That’s something this year that we’ve shown that we can do is–next man up,” says offensive lineman Doug Kramer. “When someone goes down obviously there’s going to be some things that are missing, but you got to do your best to just try to pick it up, and do everything we can to make up for it.”

It’s clear that didn’t happen for the Illini. They blew a 14-0 lead, allowing the Hawkeyes to come back with 35 unanswered points. The team relied on walk-ons to fill roles on the field, like Gibson City native Bryce Barnes who saw action at linebacker. Backup wide receiver Carlos Sandy scored his first career touchdown in the fourth quarter, while backup kicker and Danville native Caleb Griffin also came in to return punts for the Illini.

“He was the best option we had,” says head coach Lovie Smith. “Caleb Griffin can catch the ball as well as anybody. Kyron Cumby wasn’t available, James Frenchie wasn’t. So, when you get to your third guy you want somebody to catch the ball.”

Defensive back Marquez Beason saw limited action, the former Top-100 nationally-ranked recruit should have been able to provide more of a spark, but head coach Lovie Smith pointed to other issues, saying the reason he didn’t play was “between Marquez and I.”

The Illini will look to salvage their season against rival Northwestern. They play the Wildcats in Evanston at 11am CT on Saturday.