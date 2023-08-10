CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois training camp is one week in and with the first game less than a month away, a huge quarterback competition is underway, but the QB’s say the battle is making the team better each day.

“I’ve been in a lot of competitions before in my life,” Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer said. “Last year was a very thick one too, so it’s something I’m used to and have learned just to control what I can control.”

Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer is no stranger to competing for a starting spot. The Ole Miss transfer was one snap away from being a starter with the Rebels. Coming to Illinois in the spring, he’s now working to take control of the offense.

“I try to attack each and every day with excellence, no matter if I’m the best player in the country or dead last,” Altmyer said. “It’s kind of a mentality thing how I carry myself each day. I spent two years as a back up. I’ll always stay ready whether that’s in the film room or taking advantage of every single rep in practice. That’s never going to change about me.”

‘It’s just understanding, hey, here’s how we play,” Illinois Offensive Coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said. “The style of play is going to be a curve for him as far like the conference. He’s used to the SEC. It’d be different for him so there’s a lot of nuances there that are different for him, but at the end of the day when you peel it all back, it’s 11-on-11. It’s about being in charge of the quarterback and making place and taking care of the football.”

Altmyer isn’t the only spring transfer used to fighting for QB1. After four years at Ball State, John Paddock transferred to Illinois in the spring for his final year of eligibility. The senior was a back up for three years, before earning a starting spot for the Cardinals for all 12 games. Now, he says the battle motivates him to improve his game.

“I think it’s great,” Paddock said. “You know, iron sharpens iron. That’s something I’ve always believed in, hung my head on. I think just guys pushing themselves in the room and pushing myself individually and other guys has been really beneficial for our room, you know, versus when it’s kind of someone more solidified in that role, so I think it’s beneficial and I’ve really enjoyed it so far. I love the competition aspect.”

With the two transfers fighting for the role, plus red shirt freshman Donovan Leary making a push for the spot, offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. says the competition is only heightening the work put in each day.

“They all want to be the guy or we wouldn’t want to be in that room,” Lunney said. “They all want to be the guy, but they all understand that there’s only so many reps that go around and their job is iron sharpens iron and they just get better when the opportunity presents itself.”

In the wide receiver room, with several returners who saw a lot of minutes last season, like Isaiah Williams, Casey Washington and Pat Bryant, the three receivers are liking what they’re seeing from the quarterbacks. Bryant says he’s seen a lot of growth from Altmyer since the spring,

saying he likes seeing the transfer throw the long ball.

“He does a great job just giving us 50-50 chance balls, just getting the ball to us and letting us make the play,” Bryant said. “He’s understanding the playbook, understanding the plays, and us as a receiver, we actually understand the plays, being our second year in it in this offense. So we actually know how to maneuver during different routes, know which routes we running, when we getting the ball, who’s the primary receiver and what concept.”