Illinois-Purdue game moved, Goode shines against Sparty in career best performance

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois at Purdue basketball game next month is moving dates, with the Big Ten announcing on Thursday that the Illini and Boilermakers will now face off at Mackey Arena on Feb. 8 instead of Feb. 10. The change is to accommodate the rescheduling of the postponed Purdue at Michigan game for Feb. 10.

Luke Goode had an opportunity Tuesday to step up, and he didn't miss his chance. He was 3-4 from three, and had a career high in minutes (28) and points (9).



Going back to his home state of Indiana to face the Boilermakers will mean a lot to Illinois freshman Luke Goode, who is coming off a career day against Michigan State. The 6-foot-7 guard scored 9 points in 28 minutes on the court, both season highs. It wasn’t just his 3-of-4 shooting from 3 that impressed his coaches though. Goode led the Illini plus-minus at +12, adding four rebounds and two assists.

“I mean one thing I try to bring to the court everyday is just intensity and hard work cause coach always says the way you get on the court as freshmen is to play defense and work hard,” Goode said. “The small things add up, offensive rebound, defensive rebound, everything like that but as far as the game, it’s the same mindset going in, just do exactly what the team needs and just work hard.”

Illinois returns to the court Saturday visiting Northwestern for a 3:30 p.m. tip on BTN.