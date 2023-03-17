SOUTH BEND, In. (WCIA) — The women’s Illini basketball team was one and done in the NCAA Tournament. Illinois lost in the play-in game against Mississippi State, but for the Illinois, this was a historic season and they didn’t think they’d even be in the tournament at the beginning of the year, especially after an over two decade drought.

While they wanted to get a tournament win, they’re taking this experience and moving forward from it. With majority of the team coming back next year, the Illini say they’re already ready to come back with vengeance in 2024.

“Probably experience,” Illinois guard Genesis Bryant said. “I feel like just those bright lights, just those people and what it means and just looking around March Madness I feel like a different feel. Even different from the Big Ten playoffs, so that experience, just being comfortable, knowing that we got here on the first year and now we can all really come together and never know what happens on the off season so I’m just excited for what we have coming up.”

The starting 5 for the Illini all have the opportunity to return. Illinois finished their season 22-10.