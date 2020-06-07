Illinois plans to minimize risk of COVID-19 infection during summer workouts

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It took one positive COVID-19 test to suspend the entire NBA season, and ultimately sports around the country. Three months later, the NBA plans to return by the end of July, and many Universities are doing the same. Illinois Athletic director Josh Whitman recently outlined a plan to bring athletes back to campus, which follows the NCAA’s announcement in May that allowed athletes to return for voluntary summer workouts.

The return window for Illini athletes was set between for June 3rd to June 8th. No athletes have arrived on campus yet, and they’re now expected to return on Monday. The athletic department hopes to ensure their safety, and Whitman recently addressed concerns if an athlete does test positive for COVID-19.

“If that happens we have made arrangements, we’ll be quarantining those student athletes away from the rest, and providing care for them,” says Whitman.

As atheltes make their way back to campus, several strict guidelines are in place, including limiting them to small groups during workouts. Football and basketball are scheduled as the first groups to return, with returning players arriving first, followed by incoming freshman.

“The whole plan is really built around that, trying to make sure that we have small groups of people together, we make record of who those groups are,” says Whitman. “We put steps in place to minimize the risk of infection, but allows us to take appropriate steps to protect those people as well.”

Volleyball, Soccer, and Women’s Basketball are the next teams expected to be back on campus, starting in July.