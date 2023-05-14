(WCIA) — Illinois picked up transfer defensive back Demetrius Hill. The Florida International safety committed to Illinois this weekend while on a visit. The 6-foot-2, 190 pound Miami native was named a FWAA Freshman All-American last season.

Illinois lost multiple defensive backs this year with Quan Martin, Sydney Brown, Kendall Smith and Devon Witherspoon moving on to the next level.

While Illinois adds one, another leaves the program. Calvin hart Jr. announced on Twitter that he committed to Oregon State to continue playing. The linebacker announced he was transferring in late April after spring season ended for Illinois.

Hart transferred to Illinois in 2021 from North Carolina State. His sophomore year he made quite a name for himself in his first game with a 41-yard fumble return touchdown, earning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, but had a season ending injury the same day. Last season, Hart played in 12 games starting 10 at linebacker.