CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball team has its first home sellout of the season.

The university’s athletic department announced on Wednesday that the last tickets for the team’s upcoming Saturday game against Penn State were sold earlier that day. The game will be the team’s first against a Big Ten opponent at State Farm Center this season.

The Illini are coming home following a two-game road stretch that saw them split their games against ranked opponents. They dropped their Big Ten opener against No. 22 Maryland in College Park, Md. on Friday before pulling off a come-from-behind overtime victory over No. 2 Texas at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday.

The number of tickets still available for Illinois’ Big Ten home opener had been steadily decreasing as time went on. Only 200 tickets were left on Dec. 1 with the number shrinking to 50 on Tuesday. The remainder went off the primary market on Wednesday.

Tickets remain available for resale on StubHub and other secondary ticket markets.