Illinois-Penn St. game moved to Tuesday

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Next week’s Illinois basketball game against Penn State is being moved from Wednesday night to Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The Nittany Lions have missed their last three games due to COVID-19.
Penn St. is scheduled to play at Purdue on Sunday, then will make the short drive to Champaign after. The change means No. 14 Illinois will play against No. 21 Ohio State on Saturday, host Penn State on Tuesday and then travel to Michigan St. on the 23rd.
The Illini (9-4, 5-2 B1G) were supposed to play at Nebraska tonight but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 positive tests within the Huskers program, which is currently on pause.