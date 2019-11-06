Illinois outlasts Nicholls St. in OT

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Nicholls State gave Illinois quite a scare in its season opener. The Colonels turned a 20-point deficit early in the second half into a 66-64 lead with less than 90 seconds to play. Nicholls State forced overtime, but the Illini ended regulation and the extra session on a 14-4 run to escape with a win in its season opener.

“They gave us their best so you know we went to OT and had to stick together,” Illinois junior guard Trent Frazier said. “We had to get some stops on defense to pull out this W. It was a hard fight but we’re going to take this win and enjoy it because we fought hard tonight.”



“They was making shots,” Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu said. “You know we let a team on the road get hot, you know they have nothing to lose. You know everyone thought that we would win tonight, so Nicholls State came in here, chucking those threes up with nothing to lose, shooting it with 100 percent confidence.”

Nicholls State shot 40 percent from beyond the arc (8-for-20) compared to just 26 percent from Illinois (5-for-19). The Illini also struggled to hang on to the ball, committing 23 turnovers. The one positive was on the board, where Illinois dominated with a +30 differential at 53-23.

Senior Andres Feliz shined with a team high 23 points and 11 rebounds. In his first official game, freshman big man Kofi Cockburn had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Ayo Dosunmu added 21 points, with Giorgi Bezhanishvili also in double figures with 11.