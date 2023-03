SOUTH BEND (In.) WCIA– Illinois loses to Mississippi State 70-56 and is out of the NCAA tournament. The game was back and forth, until halftime when the Bulldogs came out ready to play. The Illini finish their season 22-10.

Bulldogs Jessika Carter led for her team with 22 points and 8 rebounds. Makira Cook led for Illinois with 21 points. Genesis Bryant followed her with 17. The Illini shot 37% from the field and 20% from beyond the arc.