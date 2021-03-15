Illinois moves up to No. 2 in AP poll

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WCIA) -- For the first time since 2005, the Illini held up a Big Ten Tournament trophy. Second-seed Illinois beat No. 5 seed Ohio State 91-88 in overtime for the program's third tournament title at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. Ayo Dosunmu earned the award for Most Outstanding Player following a 16-point performance and a pair of free throws down the stretch to win it against the Buckeyes. Dosunmu took the postgame press conference in 'a different feeling' as he soaked in the surreal moment.

"We just won a big ten tournament championship, we put it all on the line and sacrificed it all," said Dosunmu.