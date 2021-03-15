Illinois moves up to No. 2 in AP poll

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WCIA — Illinois is up to No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings released on Monday after the Illini (23-6) won the Big Ten tournament title at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis over the weekend. Gonzaga still holds the top spot, the Bulldogs have been there all season. Baylor moves down one spot to No. 3, with Michigan checking in fourth. Those are the top four seeds in the NCAA tournament that starts this week, spread out over six sites in Indiana.

AP Top 25 Poll

  1. Gonzaga
  2. Illinois
  3. Baylor
  4. Michigan
  5. Alabama
  6. Houston
  7. Ohio State
  8. Iowa
  9. Texas
  10. Arkansas
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Kansas
  13. West Virginia
  14. Florida State
  15. Virginia
  16. San Diego State
  17. Loyola Chicago
  18. Villanova
  19. Creighton
  20. Purdue
  21. Texas Tech
  22. Colorado
  23. BYU
  24. USC
  25. Virginia Tech

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story