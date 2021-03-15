Illinois moves up to No. 2 in AP poll

WCIA — Illinois is up to No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings released on Monday after the Illini (23-6) won the Big Ten tournament title at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis over the weekend. Gonzaga still holds the top spot, the Bulldogs have been there all season. Baylor moves down one spot to No. 3, with Michigan checking in fourth. Those are the top four seeds in the NCAA tournament that starts this week, spread out over six sites in Indiana.
AP Top 25 Poll
- Gonzaga
- Illinois
- Baylor
- Michigan
- Alabama
- Houston
- Ohio State
- Iowa
- Texas
- Arkansas
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas
- West Virginia
- Florida State
- Virginia
- San Diego State
- Loyola Chicago
- Villanova
- Creighton
- Purdue
- Texas Tech
- Colorado
- BYU
- USC
- Virginia Tech