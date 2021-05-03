Illinois men’s tennis No. 16 seed in NCAA tournament, will host Regional

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois men’s tennis team is the No. 16 seed in the NCAA tournament and will host a Regional this weekend at Atkins Tennis Center. The Illini learned their path during Monday’s online selection show, with a first round match against DePaul on May 7.

The winner of that match will face either Notre Dame or Western Michigan, the two other teams heading to Urbana May 7-9. The pod’s best team will move to the USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center) in Orlando, Florida for the third round and beyond.

This is the Illini’s 25th NCAA Championship appearance and 20th straight.